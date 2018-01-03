Forty-two hours of freezing rain coats Abbotsford in ice

In the midst of the ice storm that hit Abbotsford and Mission, photographer Christina Prinn snapped this captivating image.

Nearly a week after freezing rain first started falling in Abbotsford, the city continues to take stock of the damage caused by the devastating winter storm that meteorologists say is likely without precedent here.

Freezing rain falling for 42 consecutive hours in Abbotsford left more than 150,000 in the region without power and downed trees, turned roads into skating rinks and buckled BC Hydro infrastructure.

The rain, which began last Thursday and continued through Friday night, left a thick ice accretion of 40 to 50 millimetres on nearly every exposed surface, said Environment Canada meteorologist Matt MacDonald.

The storm cut power for around 160,000 customers and was so severe that 200 people – mostly in rural areas – remained without electricity as of Tuesday morning. BC Hydro – which enlisted 90 crews, with around 450 workers, in the cleanup effort – expected to have that power restored by the end of the day.

The freezing rain, which MacDonald said is “the absolute worst of all precipitation types,” began falling Thursday.

By Friday afternoon, trees began falling across the city, closing roads and helping trigger a wave of power outages. Those continued as the weight of the ice brought down power lines and even crumpled steel infrastructure, including a crossbeam on a tower carrying lines across the Fraser River.

The city’s parks were ruled off limits due to the danger from falling branches and even whole trees. As many as 16 roads were closed at a single time due to downed tree limbs, power lines and icy conditions, according to Peter Sparanese, Abbotsford’s general manager of engineering and utilities.

By midday Tuesday, Exhibition Park had been re-opened, but the rest of the city’s trails and parks remained closed due to the ice. And stretches of Olund Road and Fore Road also were closed. Drivers were also reporting falling ice from light standards on the Mission Bridge on Highway 11.

MacDonald said a unique set of atmospheric conditions is needed for freezing rain to occur, with a band of warm moist air overlaying a layer of cold air closer to the ground, which is below freezing. That’s exactly what occurred in Abbotsford.

While areas farther west received a large dose of rain, and places farther east got up to two feet of snow, in Abbotsford the precipitation came down as freezing rain. And because the conditions didn’t change substantially, it kept coming down.