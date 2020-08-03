Forty-three properties near Dry Lake, along Highway 5A, under evacuation alert

Wildfire has been burning out of control north of Princeton for two days

The cause of the fire has not been determined. Photo contributed August 2, 2020

Forty-three properties in the Dry Lake area, north of Princeton, have been placed under evacuation alert by the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen, due to the threat of wildfire.

All properties are located along Highway 5A in Electoral Areas “H” between McCaffrey Lake, MacKenzie Lake, Dry Lake, Round Lake and Allison Lake Provincial Park.

The alert was issued at 6:20 p.m. Monday August 3.

Residents and property owners are strongly advised to take proactive measures to prepare for an evacuation order.

A wildfire at Dry Lake, approximately 24 km northeast of Princeton, is burning out of control.

The fire is estimated at 22 hectares.

On Monday there were 29 personnel actioning the blaze, including heavy equipment operators. Three helicopters were also bucketing water from nearby lakes.

According to Gagan Lidhran, communications officer for B.C. Wildfire, the fire was reported late in the afternoon, Sunday, August 2.

The cause has not been determined.

Lidhran said hot, dry conditions in the area are a factor in the service’s ability to contain the blaze, she said.

All residents under alert are being directed to locate all family members, and designate a meeting place outside of the evacuation area, should an evacuation order be issued while separated.

Identification, medications, cell phones and charges, valuable papers and immediate care needs for dependents should be collected and ready to move.

Other instructions include filling gas tanks of personal vehicles, and arranging accommodation for all family members, if possible.

Hobby farmers concerned about for their animals should contact the Animal Emergency Response Team (ALERT) at (250) 809-7152 or email info@alertcanada.org.

For more information, please visit http://emergency.rdos.bc.caor call 250-490-4225

