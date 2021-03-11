FortisBC asks fishers to watch out for tagged Rainbow Trout in Kootenay River

The fish are part of a three-year study

FortisBC is asking fishers on Kootenay River to release tagged Rainbow Trout.

The company said in a statement March 10 that 30 trout have been implanted with sonic transmitters as part of a three-year study of the species’ migration patterns and habitat use in lower Kootenay River.

Four dams owned by FortisBC will have receivers placed to track the movements of the tagged fish.

“By performing studies like this one, the company can gather important information about this species and take the necessary steps to protect the species and their habitats,” said the company.

The fish to catch and release will have an external coloured and numbered tag.

