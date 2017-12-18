Fortis looking into strange outages

Customers from all over the Lower Similkameen reported brief outages Saturday and Sunday nights

Two power outages that lasted just a moment and affected hundreds of FortisBC customers were likely weather related, company officials told the Review Monday.

On both Saturday and Sunday evenings at about the same time both nights, customers all over the Lower Similkameen lost power for a few seconds.

Reports on social media about the outages came in immediately from residents as far east as rural Cawston to as far west as Hedley including Keremeos and Olalla.

“I spoke with the Operations Supervisor for the area. Sounds like the outages were likely weather related and we have a crew inspecting the entire line today to check for any issues,” Nicole Bogdanovic, corporate communications advisor, wrote in an email to the Keremeos Review.

