Fortify Conference returns to Penticton Nov. 19

The conference is for anyone in the brewing, distilling or fermenting industry

Those in the distilling, brewing or fermenting industries will want to take note that the Fortify Conference returns Nov. 19 at the Penticton Lakeside Resort. (Photo from Unsplash)

The conference for all the players in the brewing, distilling and fermenting industry returns for its second year on Nov. 19.

The Fortify Conference, a “one-day professional development for those in the drinks business,” runs from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Penticton Lakeside Resort, at 21 Lakeshore Dr. W.

The conference is for anyone “in the business of creating products, by-products, and business products related to brewing, fermenting and distilling,” according to a release. It arose from the need to access affordable business supports and tools.

“This second event once again brings together those who produce craft beer, ciders, wine, or spirits for a day of education, collaboration, and networking,” says Sandra Oldfield of Elysian Projects, co-founder of the conference, in a release. “We have a great line-up of speakers and a packed trade show with a wide variety of vendors.”

Attendees will hear presentations from industry professionals and experts on topics including human resources, marketing and sales, finance and more. The release states there will also be a “series of quick ‘lightning talks’ on innovatice solutions for common challenges.”

Attendees will also be able to peruse the 7,100 square foot trade show featuring over 50 booths, and registration includes beraks and lunch. Following the conference, Cannery Brewing will be hosting a social event at the brewery, located at 198 Ellis St.

Speakers at the conference include: Adrienne Stillman, director of marketing with Wine Direct; Geoff McIntyre of MNP; Pete Luckett of Luckett Vineyard; Jennifer Sencar of B.C. Employment Standards; and Chantal Keely of Farm Credit Canada.

Registration in advance is required as no registrants will be accepted at the doors. More information about the Fortify Conference and how to register can be found at www.fortifyconference.ca.

