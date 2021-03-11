Fort St. James arts facility set to showcase their first Multimedia Art Show in May

Registration for the show begins April 12 and will end on April 26.

Pope Mountain Arts is inviting young artists to showcase their talent at the Multimedia Art Show in May this year.

“This is the first time Pope Mountain Arts has hosted a youth art show. As it is the first time, I will be happy with whatever we get and am hopeful that it will grow toward future shows,” Jo Anne Alexander, program manager, Pope Mountain Arts Centre, said.

READ MORE: Pope Mountain Arts acts as hub for community creatives

Alexander said she also hopes the show will encourage youth interest for the local arts facility.

The art show has been receiving a good response to their social media posts and local artists are promoting and helping the show, she said.

The show runs from April 30 to May 21. Opening night will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., however the format will depend on COVID restrictions at the time.

As the art show is geared towards exhibiting youth talent to the broader community, Alexander confirmed there aren’t any awards involved.

“I am quite excited about this show and am looking forward to showcasing the work of young artists,” she added.

Anyone between 10-18 years of age can be a part of the multimedia show which will includes a broader range of arts, including photography, written word, clay work, textile, beading and woodwork.

The registration for the show begins April 12 and closes on April 26.

Anyone who needs more information or wants to register can contact via popemountainarts@gmail.com or at 250-996-8413.

READ MORE: Fort St. James scenery inspires artist

Sarabjit Kaur

Multimedia Journalist – Vanderhoof Omineca Express, Caledonia Courier

sarabjit.kaur@ominecaexpress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Caledonia Courier