Fort Langley downtown sites to become part of Kwantlen reserve

Land controlled by the Eric Woodward Foundation could become part of the Kwantlen First Nation’s reserve, the band announced this week.

Kwantlen First Nation, the KFN’s business arm seyem, and Fort Langley Properties and the Eric Woodward Foundation announced a land and economic development partnership for three acres on two sites in the downtown core of Fort Langley.

“These two development sites will be added to existing Kwantlen First Nation reserve land holdings through the newly-streamlined Additions to Reserve (ATR) Process overseen by the Government of Canada,” said a press release from the KFN. “The partnership group will then develop these properties as part of a long-term lease agreement.”

“Kwantlen has been growing tremendously in capacity and working tirelessly to promote meaningful partnerships within our territories for the next seven generations,” Chief Marilyn Gabriel said in a statement, calling it an amazing step towards reconciliation that will help strengthen the Kwantlen economy.

“This is a monumental step forward in adding the Kwantlen First Nation as a true economic partner within the commercial core of the village of Fort Langley,” said Woodward.

Work is underway on the process, which can take three to five years, and will include dialogue with the Township of Langley, nearby First Nations, and a referendum for approval by the Kwantlen First Nation membership.

The properties in Fort Langley have been the subject of some controversy. Woodward has been seeking to redevelop two major sites in the downtown for several years, but had come into conflict with the Township over site design, and the projects never came to a vote of the council.

Woodward won election as a Township councillor in 2018.

Many of the buildings were boarded up, and Woodward announced he was transferring ownership of all his downtown Fort properties to a non-profit charitable foundation, the Eric Woodward Foundation. Fort Langley Properties was formed to complete the economic development, and is legally bound to donate its profits back to the Eric Woodward Foundation or other local charities and non-profits around Langley.

