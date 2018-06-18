Fort Langley couple angered by utility pole left in middle of street

'Everyone who lives down here and people who come down here are in jeopardy,' says Malcolm Moth

Malcolm Moth says leaving a utility pole out in the road is “unacceptable.” Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Months after a new crosswalk was installed across 96 Avenue at Edal Street to improve the safety for Fort Langley children walking to school, another safety issue has surfaced.

A utility pole, once located at the side of Edal Street, was moved onto the road to make way for a new sidewalk to be constructed, and it appears to have been forgotten there.

“It’s unreal,” said Louise Moth, who lives on Edal Street and has to squeeze her car past the pole every day.

“It’s very dangerous.”

“It’s unacceptable,” Moth’s husband, Malcolm, said.

“Everyone who lives down here and people who come down here are in jeopardy (of hitting the post). I think that’s just out of order.”

READ MORE: FLCA advocates for 96 Avenue crosswalk and raised sidewalks in Fort Langley

READ MORE: Council gives green light to crosswalk, raised sidewalk on 96 Avenue

The pole’s location has caused the two-lane street to be reduced to a one-way entrance, and Moth — who has already had a near-miss collision there — fears it is just a matter of time before a severe crash occurs.

She called the Township, multiple times, asking for the pole to be removed, and was told there is nothing that can be done as it belongs to BC Hydro.

Moth then called BC Hydro, several times, and was told it is Telus’ responsibility to remove its servicing before the pole can be taken down. She called Telus on Friday making the same request.

“I expressed (when I spoke to Telus) that it was a safety thing, because someone is going to crash,” she said.

She also said she had gone to The Times.

Telus phoned back in 15 minutes to say steps would be taken.

Crews removed the concrete bollards at the base of the pole shortly after the phone conversation, but the pole remains.

On Monday, Moth was informed that the pole will be removed one month from now, on July 20. She’s hopeful that, for safety reasons, it can be done sooner than that.

“Safety should be the priority, and it isn’t,” she said.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter