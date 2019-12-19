Fort Fraser company in contention for Small Business BC award

A local drone company is in the top 10 semi-finalists for the 17th Annual Small Business BC Awards.

AirRays Drone Services from Fort Fraser in contending in the Premier’s People’s Choice category.

“Small Business BC, the province’s premier resource for entrepreneurs, and Canada Post asked the public to nominate their favourite small businesses across British Columbia for this year’s 17th Annual Small Business BC Awards. Over 611 nominations were received, with each nominated business tasked with gaining as many votes as possible before the deadline. The ten businesses from each category who received the most votes have now moved forward as semi-finalists.”

Eddy Ray, founder of AirRays Drone Services, says the Small Business BC Awards are such an exciting opportunity.

“Thanks to the community’s, friends and family for making this happen!”

Next, the semi-finalists will be given just under a month to provide an expert panel of judges a detailed application outlining why they deserve to win the award they’ve been nominated for.

That will be used to decide the top five finalists, who will be officially announced on Jan. 20.