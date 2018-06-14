Forseth will seek re-election as CRD director

Cariboo Regional District Area D director Steve Forseth has confirmed he plans to run in October’s local government election.

The 39 year old ran for the first time in 2014, winning a three-way race, and was an alternate for a year and a half before that.

When asked why he’s made the decision to seek re-election, Forseth said residents have asked him to stay on, there are some projects he wants to see completed, particularly fire halls for Tyee Lake and McLeese Lake, and he hopes to continue working with the Soda Creek Cemetery restoration group.

Looking back over his term so far, Forseth said the McLeese Lake library was installed, a defibrillator was put in the McLeese Lake hall, more secure doors were installed at the Wildwood fire hall and new signage has gone up for Forglen Road in McLeese Lake, Soda Creek Townsite Road and the boat launch at McLeese Lake.

“I am still working on getting some road issues addressed on Laura Road on the top of Fox Mountain and Bailey Road at Commodore Heights where there are some ditching issues.”

Last summer’s wildfires presented a big learning curve, he added.

“Without any formalized training, we relied on gut instincts to answer questions to the best of our abilities, and I learned to point people in the right direction to who could help them.”

The CRD has tweaked how it will move forward, determining what it has control over and told external partners what the CRD needs from them for the residents if there’s another wildfire season, Forseth said.

“I actually like the work I get to do,” he said. “I am really enthusiastic about local government and about politics.”

Forseth was born and raised in Williams Lake.

