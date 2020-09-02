Former wing commander, YQQ CEO Fred Bigelow passes away

Popular, loved, and respected, Bigelow will be remembered for his incredible leadership

Then-19 Wing Commander Colonel Fred Bigelow (left) and 19 Wing Honorary Colonel Lou Dryden take a flight on a CC115 Buffalo during the HCol Dryden’s Tour of 19 Wing Comox in March of 2008. Photo courtesy 19 Wing Comox

With great sadness, the board of the Comox Valley Airport Commission announces the passing of Comox Valley Airport Commission CEO, BGen (Ret’d) Frederick George Bigelow.

He is survived by his wife, Sarah, children Alan, and Stephanie (Scott), and his sisters Margaret (Gene), Jean (John), and Susan (Doug). Bigelow was predeceased by his parents, and son, Eric.

Following a dynamic 34-year career with the Canadian Forces, including a term as Wing Commander of CFB Comox, Bigelow was very happy to return to the Comox Valley in 2012 to lead the team at the Comox Valley Airport.

As airport chief, he presided over an unprecedented period of growth. His conscientious efforts to provide a world-class facility, with measured fiscal restraint, has left the airport well-positioned to weather this challenging period. This was typical of his commitment to his community and greatly appreciated by the board.

Popular, loved, and respected, Bigelow will be remembered for his incredible leadership, his sense of humour, and his ability to connect with and support others. He will be greatly missed by the staff and his many friends at the airport, as well as those he worked with and knew throughout the community.

Given current restrictions on gathering, a live-stream celebration of life will be held online between 1 and 3 p.m. on Sept. 4 at: https://www.facebook.com/Celebration-of-Life-Fred-Bigelow-109752927522707/

On behalf of the CVAC Board of Directors and all YQQ staff, our thoughts and sincerest condolences go out to Bigelow’s family at this very difficult time.

Comox Valley Record