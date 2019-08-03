Former Ucluelet Canadian Coast Guard building transferred to Province

"The future here is incredible. The building has so much potential."

Mayor of Ucluelet Mayco Noel, left, and MP Gord Johns met at the Amphitrite building on July 17 to discuss the good news letter received from the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard. The former Coast Guard building is in the process of being transferred to the Province and the District of Ucluelet. (Nora O’Malley / Westerly News)

Ucluelet’s Amphitrite Coast Guard building is in the process of being transferred from the Government of Canada to the Province of British Columbia and the District of Ucluelet.

The change in ownership will give Ucluelet the opportunity to negotiate with the Province about the future use of the building.

On May 7, 2019, MP Gord Johns received a letter from the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, the honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, confirming the transfer.

“We’re just ecstatic to get the letter. I met with the Minister [Wilkinson] repeatedly about this. The future here is incredible. The building has so much potential,” said MP Johns.

Mayor Noel said the Amphitrite building is built like a tank, and anticipates it will be transformed into an educational hub of sorts.

“A big kudos to Gord. He’s just relentless on this,” said Noel.

In June 2019, the Canadian Coast Guard began construction on a new $2 million electronics workshop that will enable the Department to transition out of the existing Amphitrite building. The new Coast Guard workshop is located next to the Amphitrite building on the Amphitrite Point property.

“The Department’s overall plan for the site is to divest the surplus lands and building at the site by retroceding them to the Province of British Columbia. Future District of Ucluelet plans for the site will be discussed between the Province and the District of Ucluelet,” states the May 7 letter from Hon. Wilkinson.

“The construction project is scheduled to be complete for March 2020 and the divesture will complete as soon as possible thereafter,” the letter continues.

MP Johns said reclaiming the Amphitrite building will alleviate some of the hardship brought on by the loss of almost 30 full time jobs when Marine Communications and Traffic Services Regional Office closed in 2014.

“It’s been a tremendous loss to the community,” said MP Johns.

