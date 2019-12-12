Former Summerland lifeguard will continue to receive pension benefits

Edward Casavant has pleaded guilty to several child sexual assault and pornography charges

A former Summerland lifeguard, who has pleaded guilty to several child sexual assault and pornography charges, will continue to receive his municipal pension benefits.

Edward Casavant, 55, pleaded guilty in July to one count of possession of child pornography, one count of voyeurism, one count of sexual interference and one count of making child pornography.

The charges are in connection with incidents from 2008 to 2014.

Casavant worked as a lifeguard at the Summerland Aquatic Centre for more than 30 years, from the late 1980s until November, 2018. His employment came to an end shortly after a police investigation began.

Anthony Haddad, chief administrative officer for the municipality of Summerland, said Casavant’s pension benefits, through the Municipal Pension Plan of B.C., are not affected by the guilty pleas.

“The district has no authority or input ” into how the plan is administered, he said.

Casavant appeared in court in Penticton earlier this week for sentencing submissions. A sentencing decision is expected Jan. 13, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in Penticton.

