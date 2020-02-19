Former stowaway looking to settle down, maybe in Maple Ridge

She’s survived a cross ocean voyage from a far-away land locked in a chilly container.

Now Journey, is ready to make one more final trip, to her own home, where she’ll always have lots to eat and drink.

Journey is the name given to the cat found last April in a container that had been shipped from Shenzhen, China to Prince George. The BC SPCA speculates she survived by licking condensation off the side of the walls, and little else.

The cat, estimated to be about six years old, was discovered among pallets and shredded cardboard inside the container.

Veterinarian behaviourist Dr. Karen van Haaften took her home to ensure she received around-the-clock care, then eventually, Journey started to take food from human hands. She became more curious, perching on the rafters at the local branch and climbing around her room.

The feline stowaway recovered at the Maple Ridge branch of the SPCA and last summer went into foster care and has now progressed to where she can tolerate being touched by people. But the SPCA is looking however for a special home for the cat where she can continue to build trust with people.

That home would consist of an adult-only atmosphere with a predicable routine. “An indoor-only lifestyle in a small home (condo or apartment) would suit her best, with no other cats – and a guardian who is willing to continue her touch-tolerance training and provide lots of playtime and enrichment,” the SPCA said online.

Prospective owners are being asked to fill out an application so the SPCA can determine the best fit. Several applications have already been submitted. The branch expects that Journey will have found a home by the end of this week.

