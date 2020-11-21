Former Smithers council candidate arrested for refusing to wear mask

Former Smithers Town Council candidate Randy Bell was handcuffed and escorted out of the Bulkley Valley Credit Union on Friday afternoon for refusing to wear a mask inside.

After being asked several times to put on a mask, and refusing to do so or to leave the credit union, RCMP were called.

In a video recording, posted to Bell’s Facebook page, you can hear RCMP asking repeatedly for Bell to put on his mask to continue his banking, at which time he continues to refuse.

At this point, he was handcuffed, arrested and taken to the RCMP vehicle, where the officer and Bell had a lengthy discussion about the laws regarding the newly announced mask mandate.

READ MORE: Masks now mandatory in all public indoor and retail spaces in B.C.

After determining that Bell would not be going back inside the Credit Union, the officer encouraged him to “go home and educate himself on the law.”

The officer could be heard saying on the video that he (RCMP) had six months to issue a ticket, although, “if this is the last we hear of it, we can move on, but if we have to revisit this conversation, then the ticket will still be an option.”

Bell was released from custody at the scene, but could be heard saying to his wife “keep the video as it’s probably going to happen again.”

More to come…..

deb.meissner@interior-news.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Smithers Interior News