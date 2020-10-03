Former rocket scientist Lyon representing Greens in Parkville-Qualicum

Rob Lyon running for B.C. Green Party in riding that includes areas of north Nanaimo

Rob Lyon will be the B.C. Green Party’s candidate in the Parksville-Qualicum riding. (Submitted photo)

The B.C. Green Party has nominated Rob Lyon as its candidate in the Parksville-Qualicum riding.

Lyon is a retired naval officer who now has a construction business, Pacific Passive House based in Cobble Hill, that focuses on building energy-efficient homes.

“I have been a staunch conservative my entire life,” said Lyon. “I have been torn by my love of the outdoors and the economic stability the conservatives brought to government. This week my eyes were opened to the disaster that all political parties have become. The calling of an election for political gain in the midst of a global pandemic is just foolish and irresponsible. It was the straw that forced me to ask, ‘Just who am I anyway?’ My conclusion was that in my heart I am as Green as they come.”

Lyon went to university to study physics but switched to computer science. He joined the Navy as junior officer where he put his computer science background to work as a weapons officer.

“For the next 20 years [I] programmed missile control systems, I was a rocket scientist,” he said.

When he retired from the military, he volunteered for 25 years serving in Cubs, Scouts and Ventures.

“I am one with nature,” Lyon said. “Scouting taught me the importance of preserving our environment. In 2004, I started building houses. In 2015, I started studying building science and in 2017 I learned about the Passive House standard. I had a new passion.”

The Parksville-Qualicum riding, which includes parts of north Nanaimo, has three other listed candidates: Michelle Stilwell, B.C. Liberal Party incumbent; Adam Walker running for the NDP; and independent John St. John.

In the Nanaimo riding, Sheila Malcolmson, NDP incumbent, is up against Kathleen Jones of the B.C. Liberals and Lia Versaevel of the B.C. Green Party.

In Nanaimo-North Cowichan, Doug Routley of the NDP is up for re-election, running against Duck Paterson of the B.C. Liberals and Chris Istace of the Greens.

The election is Oct. 24.

