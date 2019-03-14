Former Princeton councillor starts petition to keep KVR non-motorized

There is another trail petition in town.

There is another trail petition in town.

This time the organizer is former councillor Jerome Tjerkstra and he’s looking for signatures from residents who support keeping the KVR through town limits non-motorized.

“In my view we need to pull the question back as to whether the residents of Princeton would like the trail to be motorized, not just how it’s going to be shared,” he said in an interview with The Spotlight.

Tjerkstra ran unsuccessfully as an incumbent in the 2018 municipal election, and was a vocal proponent of keeping ATVs and other vehicles off the trail.

While each of the new members of council said they would support mixed use, previous to the vote, some of those positions were qualified, he said.

“That’s not what I call a full blown mandate for change and on top of that there is a significant group of people who don’t want it and their voice needs to be heard.”

The petition is available to be signed at Thomasina’s, across from Save On Foods.

Ed Vermette, president of the Princeton ATV Club and chair of council’s select committee on mixed use for the KVR, declined to comment on the petition.

Two years ago Vermette led a petition to repeal the bylaw prohibiting motorized use of the KVR.

