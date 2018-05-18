Terrace RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in searching for 33-year-old Ira Adam Bryant. (RCMP photo)

Former Prince Rupert man wanted on kidnapping and extortion warrants

Terrace RCMP requesting public's help to find Ira Adam Bryant

  • May. 18, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Terrace RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 33-year-old Ira Adam Bryant.

Bryant — a former Prince Rupert resident — is currently wanted on an unendorsed warrant for kidnapping and extortion. An unendorsed warrant means that once arrested, Bryant must be held in police custody until he appears before a judge or justice of the peace.

In a press release statement, Bryant is described as being a First Nations male who is 6 feet 3 inches tall and 196 pounds with brown eyes, long dark hair, a moustache, beard and a diamond tattoo on his right arm.

Terrace RCMP are asking anyone with information about Bryant’s whereabouts to contact them at 250-638-7400 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers by telephone at 1-800-222-TIPS, online at terracecrimestoppers.ca or by texting the keyword TERRACE followed by a message to 274637.

