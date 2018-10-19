Former Nanaimo Daily News editor writes first business book

Book launch for It Worked For Them, It Will Work For Me is Tuesday, Oct. 23

Mark MacDonald, publisher of the Business Examiner, is launching his first business book It Worked For Them, It Will Work For Me: The 8 Secrets of Small Business I Learned From Successful Friends next week. Photo submitted

A former Nanaimo Daily News editor is not only sharing his business secrets, he’s written a book about them.

Mark MacDonald, publisher of the Business Examiner, is launching his first business book It Worked For Them, It Will Work For Me: The 8 Secrets of Small Business I Learned From Successful Friends next week.

The book condenses some of his interviews with business owners and managers during his publishing career.

“The book contains tried and true methods and rules I learned by listening to the thousands of business people I’ve interviewed over the years, many of whom have become friends and confidants,” said MacDonald in a press release. “As they told me their tales of success, I could see for myself that what they practised genuinely worked. And my conclusion was straightforward and simple: ‘If it worked for them, it would work for me.’ And it has.”

MacDonald said he set out to create a small businessperson’s version of David Chilton’s The Wealthy Barber.

The “true-life, common-sense thinking” presented is complemented with checklists intended to provide readers with steps they can take.

MacDonald said successful businesspeople can be found everywhere and learning what’s worked for them can be a continuing educational experience.

“There are not many shortcuts in life, but being able to pattern yourself after successful people and the wisdom they have gleaned over decades in business will help you find a quicker path to reach your own desired destination. That’s what this book is all about,” he said.

MacDonald will launch his book with a ‘fireside chat’ with some of the people featured on the book’s pages, including Donna Hais of R.W. (Bob) Wall Contracting.

The book launch is Tuesday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. at the Nanaimo Golf Club. Tickets are $35 and include a copy of the book. To purchase the book or event tickets, visit www.businessexaminer.ca/events.