Former mayoral candidate to run for Chilliwack city council

Cameron Hull lost to Sharon Gaetz in 2014, now set to run again in October

Cameron Hull, seen here in a debate with Mayor Sharon Gaetz during his 2014 mayoral bid, announced he’ll run for Chilliwack city council in the October 2018 vote. (Paul Henderson/ Black Press file)

He took a stab at the mayor’s chair in 2014, now Cameron Hull has his sights set a little more modestly.

Hull announced this week he is running for city council in the fall municipal election.

“The only people that change the world are the ones that show up. Are you ready to show up?”

With those words in an emailed press release, Hull announced his candidacy on Tuesday.

Hull is the sixth name to officially step forward to run for the city council election on Oct. 20. With Coun. Chuck Stam not running for re-election, and Couns. Ken Popove and Sam Waddington running for mayor, there will be at least three new city councillors next term.

The only incumbent to declare a candidacy so far is Coun. Sue Attrill. Couns. Chris Kloot and Jason Lum have not yet announced if they will stand for re-election, but it’s expected they will.

Others who so far have put their names forward for council include: Debora Soutar, Louis De Jaeger, Sandy Mathies and Jeff Shields.

Hull said he is running for council under a three-point platform: respecting our past, taking care of today, and building for our future.

“I look to be a positive voice on our council,” he said in a press release. “Respecting our past means more then simply keeping up old buildings. It is also about respecting historical truths and honouring those who came before us. Taking care of today is about infrastructure and how nothing gets built or done alone. In order to get anything done we must collaborate and work to a common good. As are building for our future we must grasp hold of opportunities for our city but not at the cost of our citizens. If we are practical and open minded. We have the chance to build for everyone’s future.”

Hull has lived in Chilliwack for 14 years. For about four years he ran a business downtown near Five Corners, North South Military, which recently closed.

“Those years working downtown have given me some of my greatest joys and most powerful friendships,” he said.

Hull is a former director of the Downtown Business Improvement Association, and a member and former director of Heritage Chilliwack. He is a former member of the Canadian Forces and an active member of ANAVETS unit 305 Chilliwack.

More information on Hull’s campaign is online at cameronhull.ca and he has a Facebook page, Cameron Hull for Chilliwack Council.

• READ MORE: Election 2014: Chilliwack mayoral hopefuls square off

@PeeJayAitchpaul.henderson@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.