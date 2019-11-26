Former Mayor Doug Husband named Delta’s Citizen of the Year

Husband received the honour at Delta Chamber of Commerce's 68th annual Hats Off to Excellence Awards

Former Delta mayor Doug Husband was named Citizen of the Year at the Delta Chamber of Commerce’s 68th annual Hats Off to Excellence Awards at Tsawwwassen Springs on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. (James Smith photo)

Former Delta mayor Doug Husband was named Citizen of the Year at the Delta Chamber of Commerce’s 68th annual Hats Off to Excellence Awards.

Husband was one of 10 individuals and businesses to be honoured at the award gala on Friday, Nov. 22 at Tsawwassen Springs.

Following the award presentation, Husband told the Reporter he was overwhelmed by the unexpected honour.

“None of us get involved in the community for the recognition or a reward of some sort, and this is just an overwhelming evening for me,” he said. “There’s so many people that I know, a lot of people here — because I’m older — that are new to me, but they’re all very social, very friendly, and it’s [been] a wonderful evening.”

“I have such great respect for the business community that come out and support an event of this nature, so it’s everything one could ask for.””

Husband served five terms on Delta council beginning in 1979, culminating in one term as mayor from 1987 to 1990, and also worked as a commercial dispute resolution professional.

A fourth-generation Ladner resident, Husband comes from a family with a long history of community service and is the third member of his family to be named Delta’s Citizen of the Year.He has been married to his wife Maureen for 58 years and is a father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Over the years, Husband has donated his time and his skills in service to Delta Hospital, Little House Society, Delta Sport Development Centre, Delta Museum and Archives, Delta Police Board, Delta Hospice Foundation, BC Arbitration and Mediation Institute, and the National Parole Board of Canada. Husband previously served as a director with the Rotary Club of Ladner, and in 2002 received the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal for community service.

In 2012, Husband began writing a weekly column for the Delta Optimist newspaper, and over the next five years wrote 90 articles which became the basis of his recently published book, Community Comments.

Husband is currently a member of the Delta Heritage Society, and in 2019 led a fundraising campaign to purchase “Arrival at Port Guichon,” a painting depicting the city’s first port circa 1903 by artist John Horton. The painting was presented to the City of Delta on Monday, Oct. 28.

Also honoured at this year’s Hats Off to Excellence Awards were:

• Alex Elsey, 505-Junk (Employee of the Year)

• Jill McKnight (Volunteer of the Year)

• Bucha Brew Kombucha (Rising Star)

• Southridge Hardware Ltd. (Small Business of the Year)

• Ashtech Granite Ltd. (Medium Business of the Year)

• Westcoast Vegetables Ltd. (Large Business of the Year)

• Consolidated Group (Environmental Leadership)

• Marcon Metalfab (Excellence in Industry or Manufacturing)

• Zodiac Hurricane Technologies (Business of the Year)

