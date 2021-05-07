Former Langley school superintendent to lead trustee organization

Former Langley School District superintendent Suzanne Hoffman is the new CEO of the B.C. School Trustee Association (BCSTA). (Black Press Media files)

A former superintendent of the Langley School District has been named the CEO of the BC School Trustees Association.

Suzanne Hoffman was named the new chief executive of the group on Wednesday, May 5.

“Hoffman is a highly respected educator with extensive public education experience at the provincial and school district level,” said BCSTA president Stephanie Higginson. “We are thrilled she has decided to join us in the next phase of her celebrated career.”

Hoffman was hired as Langley’s superintendent of schools in 2012, having already been the assistant superintendent, and served in that role until 2016.

In 2016 she was seconded to the B.C. Ministry of Education to help implement changes to the curriculum, and then was hired as Vancouver School District superintendent as of January 2018.

“I’m looking forward to working with BCSTA’s board, and boards of education across the province, as we enter a post-pandemic time of renewal and reconnecting,” Hoffman said. “I am thankful for the opportunity and know that together we can collectively continue to support public education.”

The BCSTA provides advocacy and representation to the trustees of the 60 school districts across B.C.

