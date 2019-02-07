Former Lake Country councillor not a fan of funding for Gable Beach

Jeanette Lambert said funding requests by a community association could be utilized elsewhere

Carr’s Landing’s former councillor was critical of a community association’s request for funding to upgrade Gable Beach.

As a Carr’s Landing resident, Jeanette Lambert said the Carr’s Landing Community and Recreation Association’s requests to upgrade Gable Beach would be better put towards other parks in the area, during a council meeting Tuesday night.

“We have existing parks, that with a bit of tweaking, could be improved than starting from scratch,” she said.

The association listed funds to update Gable Beach to a maintained area, and for funding for an assessment, capital upgrades and operating funds for maintenance.

Other requests include improvements to Coral Beach for safer beach access, and operating funds to eradicate invasive weed species, and a planning study for the 2020 budget, to include fire protection for wildland interface, enhancements to Marshall Park and community boat launch safety and improvements, according to a report that was presented during Tuesday night’s council meeting.

RELATED: Gable Beach bench plans move ahead in Lake Country

The association also recommended a Carr’s Landing Sector Plan for 2020.

Lambert said a select few are using Gable Beach, and funds would be better applied to make roads safer with bike and walking paths.

Kevin Black, with the community association, said he agreed that not everyone in Carr’s Landing believes the same thing as the association.

He said Coral Beach is highly used, it’s overrun on weekends, it’s congested and there are safety concerns.

Black said that by improving and enhancing Gable Beach, it improves people’s access to water.

For the 2018 budget, $50,000 was allocated for Lake Country’s park signage.

@carliberry_carli.berry@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.