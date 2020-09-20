Former Kelowna cop faces fourth lawsuit alleging sexual assault

Ex-Mountie Brian Mathew Burkett is also separately facing seven charges of breach of trust

Another woman has come forward with allegations of sexual assault against former Kelowna Mountie Brian Mathew Burkett.

A fourth woman filed a civil lawsuit against Burkett on Thursday, Sept. 17, alleging the officer used his position of power to sexually harass her. Separately, Burkett is also facing seven criminal charges for breach of trust.

The new lawsuit alleges Burkett manipulated, stalked and harassed the plaintiff, telling her he’d ensure she’d go to prison if she did not have sex with him. Eventually, the suit alleges, this led to Burket sexually assaulting the Kelowna woman.

The Capital News has decided not to publish the name of the plaintiff due to a publication ban protecting the names of the alleged victims in the criminal matter.

In February 2016, the plaintiff’s vehicle was impounded after Burkett found her licence was suspended. It was during this interaction that Burkett acquired the plaintiff’s personal information, which he is alleged to have later used to sexually harass her.

The suit claims Burkett texted the woman inappropriate pictures of himself, told her of his expectations of “sexual favours” and threatened her with sexual assault.

Burkett allegedly told the plaintiff that if she didn’t have sex with him, he’d make sure she served a prison sentence for driving while prohibited.

Eventually, the suit claims, the woman advised Burkett she intended to make a formal complaint to his supervisor.

“However, Burkett advised the plaintiff no one would believe her story,” reads the suit.

After four days of what the lawsuit refers to as “constant harassment,” the woman developed severe depression and fear for her life.

“Burkett met with the plaintiff while on duty and manipulated and threatened the plaintiff again with prison as part of his scheme to force the plaintiff to have sex with him in his car,” the suit claims. “The threats, blackmail and intimidation left the plaintiff feeling powerless. Burkett sexually assaulted the plaintiff in his vehicle and left the plaintiff on the side of the road.”

Burkett allegedly continued to harass and threaten the woman following the alleged sexual assault. She has since moved away from Kelowna to avoid further harassment.

“The actions of Burkett and the RCMP were reckless arrogant, high-handed, abusive and showed a callous disregard for the plaintiff’s rights. Burkett and the RCMP have engaged in conduct that is reprehensible and deserves punishment.”

The claims of the other three lawsuits are similar, alleging Burkett used his position of trust to sexually harass each plaintiff.

Allegations include further threats of sexual assault, demands of nude photographs and several sexually suggestive and explicit messages sent by Burkett.

The criminal breach of trust charges also continue to wind through the courts.

Burkett left the RCMP in 2017.

None of the claims made by the plaintiff have yet been tested in court and neither Burkett nor the RCMP has filed a response to any of the lawsuits.

