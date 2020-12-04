Former Hope resident to be sentenced for child luring in Chilliwack court

Former Hope resident Jason Thomas Graff is set to be sentenced on charges of telecommunicating to lure a child and posession of child pornography at the Chilliwack Law Courts Jan. 28. (File photo)

A former Hope resident and business owner charged with child luring and possession of child pornography is set to be sentenced in Chilliwack court next month.

Jason Graff is charged with one count of telecommunicating to lure a child under 18, an offence listed by the court as having been committed in Hope on Aug. 1, 2018. He is also charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, with the location of these offences listed as Qualicum Beach and Cumberland in December 2018. Graff is set to be sentenced on all three charges on Jan. 28, 2021 at the Chilliwack Law Courts.

Graff pled guilty to the child luring charge in provincial court in early 2020. He faces the mandatory minimum of six months jail, as well Crown counsel and Graff’s lawyers have jointly sought three years probation following the jail term.

Graff is a former resident of Hope and the owner of the British Columbia Protection Services (BCPS) private security firm.

– with files from Paul Henderson

