Brad Booth (center) sitting at a poker table with musician Steve Aoki (right) and Olympic swimmer Michael phelps. Facebook photo.

Former high-stakes poker player from Mission missing in Nevada

Brad Booth last seen on July 13, told roommate he was going camping

  • Aug. 5, 2020 12:00 a.m.
A former high-stakes poker player from Mission was reported missing in Nevada on July 30 – three weeks after he was last seen.

Brad Booth, 43, was last seen on July 13 leaving the Grand Sierra Resort in his truck. He told his roommate he was going camping, but took minimal items which would only sustain him for a day or two, according to NamUs, a national information and resource centre for missing, unidentified and unclaimed person cases in the U.S.

Friends and people from the professional-poker community have been posting on social media asking for help and information locating Booth.

Booth has two money finishes on the World Series of Poker, made it to the final table of the 2006 World Poker Tour, and placed fifth in the 2007 National Heads-Up Championship in 2007.

At one time, Booth was reportedly considered one of the most successful high-limit cash players in the game, known for his appearances on the Game Show Network’s “High Stakes Poker” program and NBC’s “Poker After Dark.”

Booth had reportedly been suffering from debt troubles recently. He stated in 2011 he had lost $4.2 million (U.S) since 2008.

He had spoken openly about going broke and having to rebuild his in 2017 in a PokerListings Youtube video.

“There was a day when I was up a Ferrari and down a Ferrari. And now I’m sort of like up an 1987 Honda Civic with a dent in the front, or down that.”

