Former high-stakes poker player from Mission missing in Nevada

A former high-stakes poker player from Mission was reported missing in Nevada on July 30 – three weeks after he was last seen.

Brad Booth, 43, was last seen on July 13 leaving the Grand Sierra Resort in his truck. He told his roommate he was going camping, but took minimal items which would only sustain him for a day or two, according to NamUs, a national information and resource centre for missing, unidentified and unclaimed person cases in the U.S.

Friends and people from the professional-poker community have been posting on social media asking for help and information locating Booth.

Brad Booth's friends are very worried for him, he was last seen in Reno July 13 when he told his roommate he was going camping, attached is MP report If you have any information about Brad or his whereabouts please tweet it at me Plz RT for awarenesshttps://t.co/Eq5zjwx2yz — Adam Schwartz (@ASchwartzPoker) August 4, 2020

@ASchwartzPoker hey I’m a really good friend of Brad Booths. I’m gonna visit 2 his friends+ 1 family memeber, 4Hrs Drive but I need answers. Can you Dm me n point me 2the right direction or tell me who can/Beat-Bet

-Warren I Beg You, Pls Brads Human & Needs Help pic.twitter.com/dFzEdIBZjl — A1 (@fan_couver) August 4, 2020

Booth has two money finishes on the World Series of Poker, made it to the final table of the 2006 World Poker Tour, and placed fifth in the 2007 National Heads-Up Championship in 2007.

At one time, Booth was reportedly considered one of the most successful high-limit cash players in the game, known for his appearances on the Game Show Network’s “High Stakes Poker” program and NBC’s “Poker After Dark.”

Booth had reportedly been suffering from debt troubles recently. He stated in 2011 he had lost $4.2 million (U.S) since 2008.

He had spoken openly about going broke and having to rebuild his in 2017 in a PokerListings Youtube video.

“There was a day when I was up a Ferrari and down a Ferrari. And now I’m sort of like up an 1987 Honda Civic with a dent in the front, or down that.”

