Former federal candidate to try for council seat

Zeni Maartman will try a different campaign strategy this time around.

The veteran of many election campaigns and former school trustee is trying again for a seat on Nanaimo city council after she was first runner-up in the 2011 local government election.

That fall, she made the decision not to order any campaign signs, instead taking the money she would have spent, giving it to charity, and challenging other candidates to do the same. Her strategy didn’t work – she missed out on council by about 250 votes and her gesture didn’t draw much attention until after the election.

“Then I think I made front page after I lost, with ‘Zeni lost with no signs,'” she said.

This time, Maartman will get some signs made up and try again, because she wants to serve the people, she said.

“I believe Nanaimo is the best place to live, work, raise your children and I want to see Nanaimo go in a positive direction and it was time for leadership change,” she said. “I don’t want to focus on the negativity of the past; however, I do recognize that the council was not functioning in a respectful, productive manner.”

She said one of the things she’s heard in conversations in the community is that there has been an erosion of partnerships and relationships. Part of leading by example, Maartman said, is listening to people and she looks forward to working with agencies, neighbourhood associations and other levels of government.

“Whether it’s provincial or federal or city, everything is intertwined; you have to work in partnerships and build relationships,” Maartman said.

The BCAA insurance professional said a change in the work culture in the municipality is one of her priorities. A past president of Tourism Nanaimo and member of the Nanaimo Economic Development Group, she’d like to see sharper focus on those files. The south downtown waterfront will play a part in that long-term, she said, and she wants the area to be green, liveable and someplace that’s appealing for both residents and tourists.

Maartman ran for the NDP in the Nanaimo-Alberni riding in both the 2008 and 2011 federal elections, finishing as runner-up to Conservative MP James Lunney.

“Working on a council, you are absolutely independent … and that is how I intend to run,” she said.

Maartman will hold a meet and greet at the Windward Pub on Sept. 9 from 5-8 p.m.

To read interviews with other mayoral, city council and school board candidates, click here.

editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter