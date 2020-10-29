Former Downtown Penticton Association head appears in court

Kerrilynn Milton was charged with fraud over $5,000 and falsifying documents

Former Downtown Penticton Association (DPA) head Kerrilynn Milton appeared in court Wednesday Oct. 28.

Milton was charged and arrested on June 11, 2020 for fraud over $5,000 and for falsifying documents.

She was released with a promise to appear in court.

In 2017 the Western News reported on an announcement from the DPA that stated they had turned over an internal investigation of financial irregularities over to the RCMP.

In the release, signed by executive director Lynn Allin and the DPA board, the irregularities were discovered during a regular review of their financials in Sept. 2016.

“The DPA executive board hired a forensic auditor from Kelowna who confirmed irregularities ending July 31, 2016,” reads the release. “Internal controls have been tightened and financial reviews have shown no irregularities since July 31, 2016.

“In November, we turned the file over to the RCMP and on the advice of RCMP we cannot provide further details at this time.”

Allin took over as executive director in August 2016 when Milton left to become executive director of the Downtown Victoria Business Association.

A Nov. 2 date has been set with the judicial case manager to schedule the trial.

