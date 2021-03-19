Former councillor Nelson Tilbury to run for mayoral seat in Mission’s by-election

Nelson Tilbury is in competition for the District’s top seat against three other candidates (so far): Paul Horn, Rhett Nicholson and Dave Perritt. Submitted photo.

Former councillor Nelson Tilbury has joined the race to become Mission’s new mayor.

Tilbury said he’s the right person for the job from his experience working in heavy equipment, development, real estate, finance, as well as his previous term at municipal hall. He officially filed his nomination papers on March 18.

He said over the last few years, there’s been a “withering of the respect for our city hall” – something he aims to reverse.

“‘I say what I mean, and I do what I say,’ This is a principal I try to live by. I use it successfully in business and in my personal life. I have found it builds a foundation of trust. This is the start,” Tilbury said.

The biggest concerns for Tilbury are housing affordability, bringing well-paying jobs to the community, the alarming rate of tax increases, projects falling apart, questionable bylaws and programs, and a lack of transparency.

He said that there is a ballooning bureaucracy at municipal hall preventing it from performing effectively, stalled building permits and developments are frustrating everyone, and taxpayers end up getting hit with the burgeoning costs.

These are problems that have been brought up previously under the last two mayors and councils, and yet the problem continues to grow, according to Tilbury.

“I believe I have the tools to identify and help to bring these issues out and improve the relationships to help bring relief to the taxpayers and the general public,” he said.

“When all added up, it becomes clear to me, that for all the work that is being done, being disliked by the public is not the end game that hard-working people at city hall, staff, and councillors alike, want.”

Tilbury is in competition for the District’s top seat against three other candidates (so far): Paul Horn, Rhett Nicholson and Dave Perritt.

Candidates have until 4 p.m., March 19, to file their nomination papers.

