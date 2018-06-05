Bev Dornan, being awarded the H.D. Stafford Good Citizen of the Year Award in 2014. (Langley Advance files)

Former councillor Dornan tries for re-election

Bev Dornan has been active in Langley volunteering.

Bev Dornan is running for Langley Township council again.

First elected in 2008, Dornan served until four years ago, when she lost her council seat in a shakeup during the 2014 election.

As well as serving two terms on Township council previously, Dornan was a recipient in 2014 of the Harold Stafford Good Citizen of the Year award. She is a past Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce president and has volunteered with events from Aldergrove Fair Days to a Youth Ambassador program to extensive involvement with the Langley Relay for Life.

