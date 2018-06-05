Former councillor Dornan tries for re-election

Bev Dornan is running for Langley Township council again.
First elected in 2008, Dornan served until four years ago, when she lost her council seat in a shakeup during the 2014 election.
As well as serving two terms on Township council previously, Dornan was a recipient in 2014 of the Harold Stafford Good Citizen of the Year award. She is a past Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce president and has volunteered with events from Aldergrove Fair Days to a Youth Ambassador program to extensive involvement with the Langley Relay for Life.