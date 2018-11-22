Former councillor claims Town of Port McNeill has not been checking the water for chemicals

"Port McNeill has never tested the water for chemicals, that box is left empty always"

Former Port McNeill Councillor Graham MacDonald stood up and declared that the town has not been testing its water for specific chemicals.

“What I want to talk about is herbicides, the federal government is now investigating the use of them, which is a very serious issue, and Port McNeill has never tested the water for chemicals, that box is left empty always, and I’d like you people to consider checking that box,” MacDonald said at the town’s last council meeting Nov. 19.

Port McNeill Mayor Gaby Wickstrom thanked MacDonald for his thoughts and asked him to write a letter to council.

MacDonald followed up with the town, writing a letter explaining his thoughts in more detail. “This needs to be addressed, at least the chemical testing box on the check sheet should be filled in and a report of what chemicals, if any, are in our drinking water. This is for the protection of the public to test for chemicals, that is why the box to check is on the sheet.”

In a phone interview with MacDonald, he stated this has been an issue that has been going on for 12 years now, and he has seen the water reports firsthand. “I’ve been fighting with this water deal for a long time, when I got on council (in 2014) I brought it up. The government has passed a clean water act, and part of it is secure water – Port McNeill still hasn’t done it.”

MacDonald noted the town has a watershed and the watershed “needs to be protected from the chemicals. I want them to do what they are supposed to do, secure the watershed and make sure it’s safe for consumption for people.”

The Town of Port McNeill’s Acting Administrator, Pete Nelson-Smith, stated the town is currently looking into the issue and will respond once they have investigated the claim.

