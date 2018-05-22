Former city manager George Harvie to run for Delta mayor

Former city manager George Harvie announced his run for mayor at an event on Tuesday, May 22. (Contributed photo)

Delta now has its second mayoral candidate, as former city manager George Harvie throws his hat into the ring.

Harvie officially retired from his position as city manager on May 5, and started hinting at his candidacy not long after through his Twitter account.

After 18 years as City Manager for @CityofDeltaBC, today I officially retire. It's been an amazing journey, and I’m proud of what we’ve achieved. I'm looking forward to a change, but I won't be going far. Stay tuned for details on my next adventure in the coming weeks! #DeltaBC pic.twitter.com/3zQjcZ1DeD — George Harvie (@Harvie4Delta) May 7, 2018

Harvie had been Delta’s top staffer since 2001, and during that time has been at the helm of a number of projects for the city, including eliminating Delta’s $60 million debt, protecting Burns Bog and changing Delta from a corporation to a city.

Running with Harvie for positions in council are the newly announced candidates of Achieving for Delta.

Param Grewal will be running for council. According to a press release sent out by Harvie’s campaign manager, Grewal has worked in non-profits and social services at the federal and provincial level, and is also an advocate for the rights farm workers.

Alicia Guichon, a young Ladner resident, is also stepping up to the council candidacy. She is a farmer and entrepreneur, having opened Backroads Family Farm Market four years ago in Ladner.

Dan Copeland, who retired from his position as fire chief in May, will also be running for a position in council. He has been a firefighter for 25 years and Delta’s fire chief for 11.

Dylan Kruger is also up for council. Kruger is Delta South MLA Ian Paton’s executive assistant, and according to his blog has an abiding interest in politics.

The final member of Harvie’s slate is Cal Traversy, former chair of Tour de Delta and a retired Delta police officer.

Achieving for Delta is the second slate announced for Delta’s upcoming municipal election. Team Delta, headed by Counc. Sylvia Bishop as the mayoral candidate, was announced back in March. Current councillor Robert Campbell, as well as North Deltan Kim Kendall, and South Deltans Joan Hansen and Simran Walia will run with her.

Current councillors Jeannie Kanakos and Bruce McDonald have both said they are considering running for council again, but have not made official announcements.

The municipal election will take place on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018.

