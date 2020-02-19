Former Canadian Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin to visit Kelowna

Beverley McLachlin served as the 17th Chief Justice of Canada from 2000 to 2017

Canada’s 17th Chief Justice is making a stop in Kelowna.

On May 25, the Right Honourable Beverley McLachlin will provide her thoughts on the issues of diversity that she experienced at the courts and currently face Canadians, at Trinity Baptist Church.

McLachlin was the first woman to be appointed Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Canada and held the position longer than anybody else, with a tenure spanning 17 years from 2000 to 2017.

Over that time, McLachlin had input on various social issues including Indigenous rights, same-sex marriage, medically assisted dying, among several others.

The event is hosted by the Central Okanagan Refugee Committee and all proceeds from the evening will support refugee sponsorship to the Okanagan, including families from East Africa, Yemen, and Syria.

Tickets are available at kelownatickets.com.

