Former Campbell Riverite reaches Everest summit

Clayton Matthews' team got to the top of the world earlier this week

Former Campbell Riverite Clayton Matthews has reached the summit of Mount Everest – and brought us along. Kinda.

On his Facebook page on Friday, May 17, the climber posted that he and his team had reached their peak.

“Well, I did it. I climbed the tallest mountain on earth,” he said.

The team was slightly ahead of schedule, as last month Matthews noted they hoped to reach the summit of the world’s tallest mountain sometime between May 18 and 22. The Himalayan Times reported his team was one of a couple groups that scaled Everest on the morning of May 16.

Matthews was born and raised here but is now based in Squamish. For his trip, he brought along a laminated front page of the Mirror to have with him when he stood at the summit.

On his Facebook update, he went on to say the achievement did not make him the “cool guy” or better than anyone else, but it shows him that anybody can succeed at a dream if they try.

“This is not just a success story about myself, but one for every single person who has touched my life. I have gleaned something off everyone that has brought me to this point. Relationships: good, bad, or ugly, they all contributed,” he said.

He went on to thank family, friends, co-workers anyone who supported him through his life, especially “my dearest, sweetest, Isabel who picked me up, dusted me off, and put me back on this path more times than I can count.”