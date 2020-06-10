Former Conservation officer Bryce Casavant takes a cub to a rehabilitation organization on Vancouver Island. (Youtube screenshot)

Former BC conservation officer feels vindicated after appeals court nullifies dismissal

Bryce Casavant was fired after refusing orders to euthanize two bear cubs in 2015.

The BC Court of Appeal has ruled the legal process was flawed and Bryce Casavant’s dismissal should be nullified.

It was back in 2015 when the former B.C. conservation officer defied orders and refused to kill two cubs after euthanizing their mother, who had been seen eating garbage in a mobile home park in Port Hardy on Nothern Vancouver Island.

Casavant was fired for defying orders, yet the two cubs, later named Jordan and Athena, were eventually released from a facility for rehabilitation back into the wild.

“Mr. Casavant euthanized the sow but not the cubs because he understood, from speaking with the complainant, that only the sow had been eating garbage,” stated the three-judge panel in its decision.

“Killing the cubs in these circumstances would be inconsistent with Ministry policy.”

As such, the court felt Casavant’s dismissal should be nullified. The court, however, did not order for him to be reinstated.

Casavant tweeted a thank you to everyone who had sent congratulations about the decision, stating he believes it to be a landmark win for BC Constables.

After being let go from the B.C. Conservation Officer Service, Casavant worked for the Ministry of Forests and tried his hand at politics, running as the NDP’s candidate in Oak Bay-Gordon Head riding against the Green Party’s Andrew Weaver in the 2017 provincial election.

Casavant also graduated from Royal Roads University with a Ph.D in social sciences.

He has stated to the media he feels the people who fired him should be held accountable, and he will talking with his legal team about what the next step is.

