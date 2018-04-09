Former B.C. Mountie awaits sentence on sexual-assault convictions

By Tim Petruk – Kamloops This Week

Editor’s note: This story contains graphic information that may be disturbing to some readers:

A former RCMP officer Alan Davidson, who preyed sexually on seven boys in separate incidents over a 15-year period ending in 1991, plying them with alcohol and pornography, could spend as long as eight years in a federal penitentiary.

Alan Davidson was in a Kamloops courtroom on Friday while lawyers argued about how long he should spend behind bars.

Alan Davidson formerly lived in Clearwater.

Davidson, 62, was convicted of five B.C. charges following a trial in Kamloops and pleaded guilty on Friday to two more stemming from incidents in Saskatchewan, where he was working as an RCMP constable.

Davidson’s offending began in 1976 in Clearwater, when he sexually assaulted a 13-year-old boy playing on a hockey team he coached.

The following year, Davidson targeted a 15-year-old boy he met through his involvement with minor hockey. The two shared a hotel room on an overnight trip in Penticton and Davidson gave the teen gin and cherry whiskey before asking him to perform oral sex. The boy remained silent and still throughout the incident.

Between 1977 and 1978, Davidson began abusing a 14-year-old boy he met while coaching minor baseball and hockey. The boy’s parents trusted Davidson to look after their son while away for a weekend tournament. The victim said he woke up one morning in Davidson’s camper to find Davidson performing oral sex on him.

In 1979, Davidson targeted another 14-year-old boy he met through coaching. The boy’s grandmother trusted Davidson to take him for a weekend away. While on the short trip, the boy said, Davidson grabbed the boy’s hand and used it sexually.

In the early 1980s, Davidson, now volunteering as an auxiliary RCMP constable in Clearwater, began abusing another 14-year-old boy he met through coaching. On an overnight fishing trip with the boy, Davidson plied him with alcohol and explicit images and eventually raped him in his camper.

In 1987, Davidson, now working as a Mountie in Yorktown, Sask., targeted his 17-year-old paperboy, giving him cherry whiskey and pornography before encouraging the teen to masturbate with him. The boy became uncomfortable and left. Davidson asked him not to say anything that might jeopardize his job with the RCMP.

Four years later, Davidson targeted a 16-year-old boy he coached in hockey. The boy was also a babysitter for Davidson’s son. The abuse spanned at least eight instances in which Davidson assaulted him.

Crown prosecutor Alex Janse asked B.C. Supreme Court Justice Sheri Donegan to sentence Davidson to eight years behind bars. Defence lawyer John Gustafson suggested a period of house arrest.

Donegan reserved her decision. Lawyers will return to court on April 16 to set a date for sentencing.

Regardless of his sentence, Davidson will be required to surrender a sample of his DNA to a national criminal database and register as a sex offender for 20 years. He will also be bound by a mandatory 10-year firearms ban.

Davidson has no criminal record. Police began investigating him following a complaint in November 2012. He was arrested in March 2014 in Calgary, where he was working as a deputy sheriff.

The RCMP has said Davidson spent time at detachments in Saskatchewan and Alberta between February 1982 and August 1996.

Davidson remains free on bail.

