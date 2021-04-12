Form, function of new Greater Victoria arts venue service to be determined

Sign outside the currently closed McPherson Playhouse in Victoria. The Capital Regional District wants to determine how a regional performing arts venue service would operate and benefit current and future facilities in the CRD. (Black Press Media file photo)

With theatres and performing arts facilities still dark under provincial health orders, working on a new way of developing and funding current and future facilities in the Capital Region might seem ill-timed.

Nonetheless, the Capital Regional District continues to work towards the creation of a regional performing arts facilities service designed to help plan, develop and fund such venues. The CRD’s governance committee this week approved the formation of a select committee that will define the scope and functions of a regional service, and make recommendations on that to the CRD board by the end of 2021.

“I look forward to the work of consulting with everyone about what a regional arts facilities service should look like, and am optimistic we will find consensus for a path forward that helps ensure sustainable futures for these important pieces of cultural infrastructure,” said board chair Colin Plant.

CRD directors from multiple jurisdictions have voiced little enthusiasm for such a service, including Langford and Colwood, which both have significant performing arts venues in the works. Langford directors told the board last month their municipality would likely not support formation of another body to oversee work they’re already doing.

The operations of the Royal Theatre and McPherson Playhouse are funded partially through the CRD and initial discussions indicate these two large regional venues would fall under the auspices of a new service. Other facilities, such as the Mary Winspear Centre, have been also mentioned as potential beneficiaries.

“The tricky part of discussions like this always is finding a model that is seen to be fair,” said Oak Bay mayor and CRD governance committee chair Kevin Murdoch. “People don’t want to pay for something they don’t think they’d use. But the current model doesn’t allow us to support new regional facilities.”

Plant said he hopes directors who served on the select committee that produced the report, Stage One: A Public Conversation about Performing Arts Facilities in the CRD, will put their names forward for the new committee. However, the only West Shore representative in the previous group was Highlands Mayor Ken Williams, himself a professional musician and composer.

Planning together to create a healthy arts ecosystem in the region is critical, Plant said. “I believe all jurisdictions in the CRD can, and will benefit from this work.”

The governance committee recommendation is slated for discussion and a vote at the full board meeting on April 14.

