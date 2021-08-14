Forklift crash in Abbotsford sends 1 person to hospital in serious condition

A young man became pinned underneath a forklift after it tipped into a ditch, according to posts on social media. Screenshot from Facebook video.

One person was sent to hospital last night in serious condition (Aug. 13), after a forklift crashed into a ditch in Abbotsford.

BC Emergency Health Services said they were called to the intersection of Clayburn and Seldon roads at approximately 8 p.m.

Two ambulances and one air ambulance were called to the scene, but the helicopter could not land due to the smoky conditions, BCEHS said.

A young man was pinned under the forklift after it tipped into the ditch, according to posts on social media.

The road between Highway 11 and Downes Road was closed by Abbotsford Police, and they put out a warning to avoid the area at 9:14 p.m.

Emergency crews remained on scene for several hours, and the road was fully reopened at approximately 11 p.m.

