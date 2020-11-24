Forgotten Lotto 6/49 ticket wins Delta woman $58,500

A forgotten lottery ticket has netted a Delta woman over $58,000.
Carolyn Bauer was cleaning her kitchen when she found three forgotten Lotto 6/49 tickets tucked behind her kitchen radio, one of which matched five of the six numbers — plus the bonus number — from the Oct. 7 draw, winning her $58,502.50.
“The first ticket I scanned won a free play, then $1,” Bauer said in a BC Lottery Corporation press release. “When I scanned the third ticket it said $58,000!”
“It is surreal, I had to pinch myself.”
Bauer purchased the lottery tickets at the Chevron gas station at River Road and Centre Street in North Delta.
editor@northdeltareporter.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter