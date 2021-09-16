Forfeiture office targets parents of gang member killed in South Surrey

Police on the scene in South Surrey’s Morgan Heights neighbourhood following the Jan. 6, 2021 shooting death of Gary Kang. (File photo)

The parents of a prominent Lower Mainland gang member who was shot to death in the Morgan Heights neighbourhood of South Surrey in January are the focus of a forfeiture claim filed last week by the B.C. government.

According to a 12-page notice of claim, the director of civil forfeiture is targeting more than $22,000 in cash and a diamond ring that were seized in August 2018 from a Burnaby home by the Vancouver Police Department.

The home, at 3845 Fir St., is the last known address of Gurcharn Singh Kang and Mohanvir Kaur Kang, who are the parents of brothers Sameet, Randeep and Gary Kang, the claim continues. It notes that Randeep Kang was shot to death in October 2017, while Gary Kang was shot to death in January 2021.

The latter, at around 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 6, was the first of three killings in a week, all of which police said at the time were linked to the region’s ongoing gang conflict. It occurred in a home near 161A Street and 30 Avenue.

Sameet Kang, meanwhile, was sentenced in May 2021 to 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug-trafficking offences that took place while he was already in custody. Factoring in credit for time served, he has approximately eight years left behind bars.

All three brothers are members of the Kang Group, described in the court document as “an organized crime gang operating throughout BC and Alberta… closely aligned with other organized crime groups.”

The claim contends that the siblings at various material times, lived with their parents at residences in Vancouver including the Burnaby home, and that the parents “knew or ought to have known of (their) criminal activity and lifestyle.”

It further contends that neither of two companies in the parents’ names – GS Kang & Sons Investments Ltd. and E-Z Rent-a-Car Ltd., the latter of which was dissolved in 2018 – are legitimate businesses, but were “incorporated for the purpose of facilitating unlawful activity by the Kang Group and their associates.”

The claim lists more than three dozen incidents of criminal activity alleged to be connected to the Kang Group, as well, that items including the cash and ring, controlled substances, cellphones, weapons and ammunition were in the Burnaby home on Aug. 7, 2018.

“The money was bundled or packaged in a manner not consistent with standard banking practices,” the claim states.

“On August 7, 2018, the VPD seized the Money and Ring.”

Gurcharn and Mohanvir Kang on Aug. 9, 2021 disputed administrative forfeiture proceedings, claiming an interest in the cash and the ring, the claim notes. The director maintains both are “proceeds of crime… because they were used, or are likely to be used, to engage in the Unlawful Activity.”

A response to the civil claim has not yet been filed.

