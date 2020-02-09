Forest View Place recipient of Music and Memory impact grant

Music and Memory is a therapeutic music program that provides special training to caregivers

(L-r) Tasha Jensen, long-term care coordinator at Forest View Place receives a cheque from Gina Walchuk, branch manager at Interior Savings for the Music and Memory Impact Grant on Jan. 28. Photo submitted

As Alzheimer’s Awareness Month came to a close, five organizations in the Thompson Okanagan are primed to launch the life-changing Music and Memory program thanks to a grant from Interior Savings.

Known for its powerful impact on those living with dementia and other cognitive and physical challenges, Music and Memory is a therapeutic music program that provides special training to caregivers combined with personalized playlists to help people reconnect with memories and their loved ones.

“It has been found that music can awaken the brain and with it, the rich trove of memories that are associated with familiar songs or beloved pieces”, said Tasha Jensen, long-term care coordinator at Forest View Place — one of the Impact Grant recipients.

“It’s shown to help create moments of joy and peace, and provides caregivers another strategy to assist those they care for.”

With a $10,000 contribution from Interior Savings and a matching grant of $10,000 from Concentra’s Empowering Your Community fund, Interior Savings put the call out to care organizations and service providers in the Thompson Okanagan to apply for five grants of $4,000 each to cover the costs of launching the program.

In addition to Forest View Place in Clearwater, the other successful applicants of the Interior Savings Music and Memory Impact Grant are Thompson View Manor Society in Ashcroft, Hillside Tertiary Psychiatric Centre in Kamloops, Good Samaritan, Village by the Station in Penticton, and Brookhaven Care Centre in West Kelowna.

“Many of us have been touched by dementia and similar conditions; whether it’s our family or friends, we’ve seen first-hand the isolation that can result”, added Kathy Conway, CEO of Interior Savings.

“As a certified age-friendly business with a community impact goal to promote social connection with age, we’re thrilled to help these organizations launch this remarkable program.”

All five facilities received starter kits that include a set of 15 MP3 music players, headphones and a/c adapters; laptop, external speakers, starter music, and Music and Memory certification and support.

Music and Memory is a non-profit organization that helps individuals with a wide range of cognitive and physical conditions to engage with the world, ease pain, and reclaim their humanity through the use of personalized music playlists.

