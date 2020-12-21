Forecast calls for snow to keep falling in Nanaimo until the afternoon

Snow is expected to fall until the afternoon, says Environment Canada. (News Bulletin photo)

Snow is expected to fall until the afternoon, say forecasters.

Environment Canada has a snowfall warning in effect for areas of Vancouver Island’s east coast, saying that “abundant moisture associated with the low will result in very heavy wet snow” over the region.

For parts of the Island south of the Comox Valley, as much as 15 centimetres of snow could fall before the precipitation tapers off this afternoon, the warning says.

Environment Canada reminds motorists that visibility is reduced in heavy snowfall.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow,” the warning notes.

RDN Transit’s website indicates that all transit routes and exchanges are operating normally right now.

There is also a wind warning in effect on the east coast of Vancouver Island. Environment Canada says people should take necessary safety precautions in adverse weather conditions and watch for updated statements.

READ ALSO: Snow possible in higher elevations on Vancouver Island this week

editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Nanaimo News Bulletin