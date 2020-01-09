Forecast calls for more snow in Vernon

Don’t put your shovels away yet, Vernon, more snow is expected in the coming days.
Environment Canada is calling for around five to centimetres of snow on Friday, with a low of -13 C in the morning and -5 C in the afternoon.
A southerly wind is bringing the snow in with 20 km/h winds gusting to 40 km/h, according to the national weather agency.
The duration of the weekend may see periods of snowfall and temperatures will remain below freezing over the weekend with Sunday’s low reaching -16 C.
