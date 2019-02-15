F150 year 2011 (Wikimedia Commons)

Ford recalls 1.5 million pickups that can downshift without warning

It includes about 221,000 vehicles in Canada

  • Feb. 15, 2019 12:00 a.m.
Ford is recalling nearly 1.5 million pickup trucks in North America because the transmissions can suddenly downshift into first gear.

The recall covers F-150 trucks from the 2011 through 2013 model years with six-speed automatic transmissions.

It includes about 221,000 vehicles in Canada along with 1.26 million in the U.S.

The company says a glitch in sending a signal from the transmission speed sensor is the cause. Ford has five reports of accidents including one that caused a whiplash injury from a sudden downshift.

Owners will be notified by letter starting March 4. Dealers will update the powertrain control software to fix the problem.

Ford’s F-Series pickup is the top-selling vehicle in both Canada and United States.

The Associated Press

