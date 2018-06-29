Forbidden Fruit cleans up at All-Canadian Wine Championships

Cawston’s family owned Forbidden Fruit Winery earned top spot in the medal count recently at the prestigious All Canadian Wine Championships. The 38th edition of the National competition was held in the Niagara Wine Region of Ontario and 1,393 wines were entered.

Forbidden Fruit Winery earned 14 medals in 10 different categories, including 5 Double Gold medals for their Earth Series Cabernet Sauvignon 2014, Dead End No Return Red Blend 2014, Adams Apple 2017, Cherysh Cherry Rose 2017, Caught Apricot Mistelle 2017, 4 Gold medals for their Earth Series SauVidal 2017, Pearsuasion Asian pear 2017, Flaunt Sparkling Plum 2017, Pomme Desiree Iced Apple 2017, 2 Silver medals and 3 Bronze. Double Gold medals are awarded to the highest scoring wine in each category.

“We are small but we are making noise on the Canadian wine stage and confirming that our Similkameen Valley is a national and world treasure,” Second generation winemaker, Nathan Venables, said about the recognition.

“As a small family run winery, it is very gratifying and humbling to receive this level of recognition for all the hard work we do. We really focus on making well balanced wines made from 100% certified organic fruit and appreciate all the support we have received over the past 14 years.”

Forbidden Fruit Winery has become one of the most decorated wineries in the Similkameen Valley. Over the past 13 years of Domestic and International competition, the winery has received over 260 awards including 2 Superlative Awards, 5 Platinum, 37 Double Gold, 4 Best of Class, Fruit Wine of the Year, and 56 Gold.

Another big winner from the Similkameen Valley was Vanessa Vineyards

Vanessa Vineyard, also a Cawston winery, earned three medals including Double Gold, Cabernet Franc 2015, (Category: Cabernet Franc – over $30); Gold, Right Bank 2014, (Bordeaux Blends, Older Vintages), Silver, Rosé 2017, (Rosé, Blush Style).

The relatively new winery also earned five medals from the Los Angeles International Wine Competition in May including silver, Syrah 2014; Silver, Merlot, 2014; Silver, Right Blank 2014; Bronze, Meritage,2014; Bronze, Cabernet Franc 2015.

Syrah du Monde is a judging of the world’s best Syrah and Shiraz wines. Held in northern Rhône Valley, France, it took place this year from May 16 – 18, and awarded Vanessa Vineyard’s 2014 Syrah a Bronze title.

Other Similkameen Independent Winegrowers winners at the All Canadian Wine Championships:

Robin Ridge Winery

Gold, Chardonnay Under $20,

Gold, Pinot Noir Under $30

Bronze, Bordeaux Blends Older Vintages, 2013 Meritage

Orofino Winery

Bronze, Reisling Dry, 2016, Hendsbee Vineyard Riesling

Gold, White Vitus Vinefera Blends, 2017 White Bridge

Double Gold, Bordeaux Blends Over $30, 2015 Beleza

Gold, Syrah/Shiraz Under $30, 2016 Scout Vineyard Syrah

Corcelettes Estate Winery

Gold, Gewürztraminer

Gold, Rosé Blanc de Noir Style, 2017 Oracle

Silver, Merlot Under $30, 2015 Pinot Noir

Clos du Soleil

Silver, White Vinefera Blends, 2017 Fume Blanc

Silver, Bordeaux Blends Older Vintages, 2013 Estate Red Reserve

EauVivre Winery & Vineyards

Bronze, Pinot Noir