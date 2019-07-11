For the record: Youth mental health services offered out of Golden Ears Medical Clinic

Area teen Kash Siqouin is once again on the rodeo trail as he travels down to Rock Springs, Wyoming, for the National High School Rodeo Finals on July 14 - 19 where he will be competing in the calf roping event, and also team roping with partner Carson Payton from Monte Creek, B.C. The pair will then head home to attend the Canadian High School Rodeo Finals in Merritt, B.C., on July 26 - 28. The team is currently sitting in the top four as they move in to National Finals competition. Siquion says he "couldn't have got down the road" without the generous sponsorships of Jared Sherman, Strata 911, Atlas Steakhouse, and Warner Rentals.