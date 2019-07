Construction continues on the Burnett Street modular homes, to be called Garibaldi Ridge. (Contributed)

A subhead for the article “City, province talk long-term housing for homeless,” in the July 5 edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, mistakenly stated the former’s position on the matter. Council does not support a low-barrier model as an option for a permanent supportive housing facility in Maple Ridge. We apologize for the error.

