For 52 people, it really is home for the holidays in Vernon

New My Place residential facility has occupants celebrating holidays in stable environment

Vernon’s 52-unit My Place residential facility has occupants decorating the hallways and doorways as they celebrate a Christmas in a stable home environment. (Turning Points Collaborative Society - photo)

JOSH WINQUIST

For The Morning Star

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at My Place in Vernon.

Residents of the 52-unit supportive housing building are busy decking the halls and hanging the holly as they get ready to celebrate their first Christmas together.

“My Place has become that home for many people who had struggled in recent years to find stable housing,” said Shelley Kiefiuk, Turning Points Collaborative Society’s (TPCS) My Place site manager. “Many of our residents now get to celebrate the holidays for the first time in a long while.”

The decorations were donated by employees from Tolko and Interior Health.

READ MORE: Vernon housing builds hope for 52 homeless individuals

Later this month, staff will judge the decorated halls as part of a friendly “Deck the Halls” contest. Residents on each floor will compete for the title of Best Decorated Christmas Hall.

“Since My Place opened in the summer, we have really noticed an increased sense of community amongst our residents,” said Randene Wejr, Co-Executive Director at TPCS. “The residents are proud of their home and happy at the chance to share in the holiday season.”

In June, Turning Points Collaborative and BC Housing opened the building in Vernon to people experiencing homelessness, seniors as well as people on fixed or low incomes.

My Place, supportive housing program is located at 2600-35th Street. The 52 bachelor units are available to women and men who require affordable and supported housing and understand the importance of being good tenants and neighbours.

Residents can access all services and programs delivered through Turning Points Collaborative Society.

Josh Winquist is the director of public relations for the Turning Points Collaborative Society

@VernonNewsroger@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.