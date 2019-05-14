Food truck feasting returning to Transfer Beach

Rotating trucks serving up treats on the Ladysmith waterfront from May 18 to Sept. 2

Gerry Beltgens Special to the Chronicle

May 18 kicks off the third year for the Transfer Beach Food Trucks.

Crowd favourites Thunder’s Truck and TayRex will be there along with sweet treats from VI Minis, Bob’s Ice Cream and special appearances from Moodies Ice cream Truck and the Grinning Pirate Galley.

This year the Town of Ladysmith and the Ladysmith Chamber of Commerce are working together on the popular waterfront food feast. The town is arranging space, power and water and chamber is looking after the scheduling and the daily programs.

“It makes so much sense for the town and the chamber to work together and bring a whole new level of food options and experiences to Transfer Beach,” said Mayor Aaron Stone. “The food trucks will appeal to locals and visitors alike, offering something for everyone, from adventurous eaters to those looking for an ice cream cone beside the ocean on a hot sunny day. I can’t wait to try the menus!”

So on those hot days when the kids want to go to the beach or you just want to sunbathe by the water, you will also have you choice of of gourmet Mexican street food, curries, hamburgers, wraps, salads, ice cream, doughnuts and more.

“Imagine enjoying your lunch hour away from the office with some delicious gourmet street food with your back to a tree and your toes in the grass or a no-fuss, no-bother, no-dishes dinner,” said Mark Drysdale, executive director of the Chamber of Commerce. “What could be better?”

Food truck season kicks off with the Transfer Beach Food Truck Festival May 19 to 21, 11 a.m to 7 p.m. and is expected to operate daily on a rotating schedule until Sept. 2.