Food bank takes over COTR house

The move will allow them to eliminate overhead costs through their agreement with the Town

The Golden Food Bank is hoping to expand their programming, such as the community garden, with the move to the new location. (File photo)

The Golden Food Bank will be moving locations, after inking a five-year lease agreement with the Town of Golden at the College of the Rockies House.

Located at 1405 9th St. S, across from the pool, the Golden Food Bank will now be paying an nominal rent agreement of one dollar per year.

Through this agreement, council will eliminate its annual $6,000 contribution to the food bank, which the town says will alleviate taxpayers of $30,000 over the term of the proposed five-year agreement.

This agreement will stay in place assuming continuous renewals of the current agreement.

Prior to the new lease, the Golden Food Bank paid about $13,000 annually in basic rent, the only food bank in the Columbia Basin called up to pay market price for rent and utilities.

This was in addition to staff wages and other operational expenses, and without the support of a partner agency.

“This is a mutually beneficial agreement for all involved,” said Mayor Ron Oszust.

“Both the town and the Golden Food Bank Society will be able to find cost savings, and our food bank will be able to improve and expand on their current operations.”

Alycia Weir, chair of the Golden Food Bank Society board, says the new location will provide them with a more accessible building, additional space to grow gardens and increased opportunities for community engagement.

The food bank is hoping to expand their programming beyond current levels with the increased space of the building and flexibility it provides them.

“We are very grateful to town staff and council for their support and work on this project,” said food bank society board chair Alycia Weir.

“We are looking forward to the move and the opportunities the new space brings.”

In 2020, the Golden food bank distributed over 1,000 hampers, an increase of 30 per cent over 2019. The food bank provides food solutions to those in our community who need it, and provides access to basic hygiene and household items.

The food bank has developed strong community partnerships, receiving food from donations and operates a food recovery program to help divert food waste from landfills.

The Golden Food Bank Society is always in search of volunteers and donations to help the organization carry out their various services.

Financial donations can go a long way for the food bank, who can use that money to buy wholesale items that are much needed.

The food bank is also in search of volunteers to help deliver weekly grocery hampers to those who are quarantined or are not able to get up and access the food bank physically.

If you want to help, the best thing to do is reach out to the food bank for more information.

Golden Star